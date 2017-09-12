Governor lifts evacuation order, four deaths blamed on Irma in SC

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday morning lifted mandatory evacuation orders for eight coastal barrier islands along South Carolina’s South Coast.

The order still means restricted access for four of those islands: Fripp, Harbor and Hunting islands in Beaufort County and Edisto Beach in Colleton County. Restricted access means local officials still control who can or cannot get onto the island until conditions improve. Usually only emergency personnel or necessary local employees are allowed on the islands. The other four islands — Hilton Head and Daufuskie in Beaufort County and Knowles and Tulifinny islands in Jasper County — do not have access restrictions.

“Restricted access will be allowed by local law enforcement as conditions permit,” McMaster told reporters in a Tuesday briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center.

At least four deaths have been blamed on the storm in South Carolina so far. The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said 57-year-old Charles Saxon died when a limb fell on him as he tried to clean debris near his home in Calhoun Falls. The state Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Zhen Tain died in a crash along Interstate 77 in Columbia. Department of Public Safety director Leroy Smith told reporters Tuesday that Tain was driving too fast for the wet conditions, leading to the crash.

After the governor’s briefing, Midlands officials announced two more deaths. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said 57-year-old William McBride was found dead in his home. While an autopsy is still scheduled, the coroner’s office said the home lost power in the storm and McBride had been operating a gas-powered generator with only one window cracked open. The coroner believes he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

And the City of Columbia announced one of its forestry and beautification employees was killed in a crash while responding to calls of a downed tree. Assistant Superintendent Arthur Strudwick died in the hospital after the Monday collision, according to City Manager Teresa Wilson.

“Many people are aware of the sacrifices made by those who work in public safety departments, however only a few people realize that our staff in Public Works are also considered first responders during an emergency or crisis situation,” Wilson said in the statement. “These employees are considered essential and report for duty in all conditions in order to serve the needs of the public.”

State Department of Transportation Secretary Christie Hall said two major roads remain closed for repairs. Hall said the U.S. 21 bridge connecting Fripp, Harbor and Hunting islands with the mainland in Beaufort County was damaged in the storm. “One lane on… the causeway coming into it, we’ve got to make an emergency repair on it,” Hall said. She noted part of Interstate 95 in Dillon County is closed to southbound traffic after a culvert was damaged. A detour is in place Tuesday so a barrier wall can be built for repairs to begin.

In response to a reporter’s question, McMaster defended his decision not to evacuate the downtown Charleston peninsula, which experienced severe floods and storm surges on Monday. The governor said his emergency response team believed residents in Charleston would have more routes off the peninsula than the single bridge that linked most of the barrier islands covered by the evacuation (one island, Daufuskie, is only accessible by boat). He also said he considered the “economic” concerns of evacuating Charleston while Tropical Storm Irma moved 200 miles to the west.

“Evacuating an entire city is something you have to take great, great caution doing because there’s a lot of economic impact for such a thing,” he said. “And under the circumstances, we believed then and believe now, that the warning that we gave repeatedly of storm surges in excess of 4-6 feet was the right way to do it. And that turned out precisely to be the case.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg defended the governor, although he admitted the order Friday night came later than he would have prefered in terms of getting county emergency shelters open. “You had to weigh putting people in harm’s way,” he said in his own press conference two hours later. “A full evacuation of coastal South Carolina would’ve pushed hundreds of thousands of people towards where we pretty reliably, at that point, knew the hurricane was headed.”

More than 250,000 customers lost power on Monday. Parts of the Lowcountry and Upstate still have not gotten that power restored as of noon Tuesday.

State Department of Natural Resources officials said they assisted with water rescues in Beaufort County on Monday. Charleston Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor said his department was involved in a dozen more.