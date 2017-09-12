SC House opioid abuse study committee plans public hearing in Conway

A week after a summit on South Carolina’s emerging opioid crisis, a House committee studying the state’s drug laws will hold a public hearing.

The House opioid abuse study committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in Conway.

The committee’s chairman State Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, will be leaving the legislature in January to take a new job, but said he wants to finish the panel’s meeting schedule before he departs. Bedingfield lost his son, Josh, to opioid abuse last year.

The committee will hear public testimony regarding personal experiences and the impact of the epidemic.

The hearing will take place at the Horry County Government & Justice Center Council Chambers in Conway.