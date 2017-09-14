Former Highway Patrol trooper charged after running stop sign in fatal collision

A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is charged with reckless homicide after investigators said he caused a fatal crash by running a stop sign while speeding.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested 28-year-old Brandon Norton on Wednesday. A spokesman said Norton was in his patrol car driving 80 miles per hour in a 40-zone when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a minivan on July 13.

The driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital. The passenger 81-year-old Rigba Wolfe died from his injuries a month later, according to the county coroner’s office.

A Highway Patrol spokesman said Norton resigned five days before Wolfe’s death. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Norton at home Wednesday.

Wolfe was a former Air Force veteran and retired Baptist pastor, according to an obituary published at the time.

Deputies have not said if Norton was responding to a call or had his emergency lights on. The crash occurred along S.C. Highway 215 north of Columbia.