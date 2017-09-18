SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State senators questioned SCE&G and Santee Cooper officials on the failed VC Summer nuclear reactor expansion

— SC school performance ratings could soon be based on how prepared students are for college and the workforce

— Three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that injured eight people outside a Columbia nightclub over the weekend were in bond court

— Beaufort County authorities say 13-month-old girl dies after she was run over by a tractor with her 5-year-old-brother at the wheel