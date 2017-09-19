Man accused of planning attack ‘Dylann Roof style attack’ transferred to NY center

An Horry County man arrested in February after claiming he wanted to carry out a deadly attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof” has now been transferred to a New York detention center.

WMBF-TV reports Benjamin McDowell has been moved to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The report also said additional time was approved for a mental health evaluation.

McDowell is accused of meeting with an undercover FBI agent on Feb. 15 in Myrtle Beach and buying a .40-caliber gun and hollow-point ammunition. According to an FBI affidavit, McDowell was planning for a “Dylann Roof ”-style attack against a Myrtle Beach synagogue.

The suspect caught the attention of the FBI after posting to Facebook an anti-Semitic rant referencing Roof, the convicted Charleston church shooter who killed nine African Americans attending church in June 2015.

McDowell’s Facebook post included explicit references to “Feasting on the enemy that stole their Heritage and their bloodline and trying to run us off of this Earth” and called out other white supremacists, saying, “’if you aint got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the f*** up.”

A psychiatric evaluation will try to determine if McDowell is suffering from a mental illness and whether or not he could be considered legally insane at the time of his meeting with the undercover FBI agent.