Developer formally purchases old Port Royal terminal, 13 years after closure

After 13 years, a former state port is now off the books — sold to a private developer.

The Island Packet reports the South Carolina Department of Administration closed on the sale Wednesday of the old Port Royal terminal for $9 million. The former breakbulk terminal roughly four miles south of Beaufort closed back in 2004, but the state Ports Authority could not reach a deal with a buyer after a decade of trying. Finally, state legislators included language in the budget which required the site go up for auction after 2015.

Grey Ghost Properties signed the deed Wednesday, according to the firm’s lawyer. The developer who wants to create a mix of hotel, restaurants, marina and homes at the 317-acre site.

The state Ports Authority reached agreements with several prospective buyers the past five years, but each deal fell apart. When the property transferred to the Department of Administration in 2015, the agency used a new appraisal which valued it at nearly $7 million, less than half of the Ports Authority’s asking price. The agency did not wish to comment on the sale Wednesday, referring reporter questions to the Department of Administration.

Grey Ghost has not yet given a timeline for the future development.