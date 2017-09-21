SCRN Evening Newscast: (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Federal prosecutors subpoena documents from SCANA Corp. and Santee Cooper over failed $9 billion nuclear expansion

— State legislators investigating the project say they’re not surprised by the news, although they’re still concerned

— State health officials say there have been 11 cases of people infected with the West Nile virus in South Carolina this year

— State agency offers tips for the roughly 40 percent of South Carolinians thought impacted by the Equifax security breach