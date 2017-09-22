SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The cost of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace exchange is going up in South Carolina

— Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham vows to keep working on a healthcare bill he’s sponsoring, despite John McCain’s pledge to vote against it

— North Augusta is asking South Carolina’s state attorney if a statue celebrating a white supremacist killed in a riot is protected by state law

— South Carolinians planning to fly over the holidays should think about getting their tickets now