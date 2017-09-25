South Carolina Radio Network

Charleston region’s economy growing the fastest in South Carolina

According to new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Charleston region’s economy is growing at a faster rate this decade than any other South Carolina metro area.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the data shows the Charleston-North Charleston metro economy grew at a 15.2 percent between 2011 and 2016. The area includes Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

The inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) — or the total value of goods and services produced within the region — totaled just under $34 billion in 2016.

Greenville’s region, which is heavily industrialized, still has the state’s s largest economy. The region had a GDP of nearly $35.8 billion. The Columbia metro area is second at about $35.3 billion.

The economy in the Charleston region grew at 3.1 percent last year, nearly double the 1.7 percent national average.


