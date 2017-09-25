North Augusta questions if ‘Hamburg Massacre’ white supremacist monument is protected by state law

The city of North Augusta is asking South Carolina’s state attorney if a monument celebrating a white supremacist killed in a riot more than 140 years ago is protected by state law.

At issue is a 20-foot-tall obelisk in the city’s Calhoun Park which honors the only white man killed in what’s now known as “the Hamburg Massacre.” The 1876 incident occurred when a white mob led by the “Red Shirts” paramilitary group attacked a black National Guard unit who refused to disarm. Seven black militiamen were killed — most after they were taken prisoner — while one white rioter McKie Meriwether also died. The monument erected 40 years later honors Meriwether.

Engraved on the 1915 monument is an ode to Meriwether and makes no effort to hide the racial nature of the violence, stating that “he exemplified the highest ideal of Anglo-Saxon civilization,” and that, “By his death, he assured to the children of beloved land the supremacy of that ideal.”

Mayor Bob Pettit said he never realized what the structure in the small park actually said until after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia led to increased controversy over monuments honoring Confederate or white supremacist figures.

“The texts on the four sides of the obelisk is not something that I think people today would look upon with favor,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “Basically, it talks about the superiority of the white race.”

While a 2000 state law does not allow towns to alter or remove war or civil rights monuments without legislative approval, it’s not clear if this particular site falls under that category. The monument does not honor any war or military figures and is not tied to the civil rights movement.

Pettit said the city is asking the state Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on their options: remove the monument entirely, move it to a new location or leave as is with new signs discussing a more detailed, balanced account of the Hamburg Massacre. He said the city is working to appoint a new working group which will propose ideas for the monument’s future.

“I’ve driven by it for about 30 years and had no idea what was written on it and paid no attention to it,” Pettit said. “But I think we can possibly, since it’s in this park, make it an educational experience.”

The issue came into the public eye last week after freelance journalist Kenton Makin spoke at a City Council meeting and called for the monument’s removal. “At the very least, as a governing body, I am calling on you all to make a formal denouncement of the monument, what it stands for and what it reads,” he said, according to the Augusta Chronicle. “At this very crucial time, a failure to take down the monument, or at the very least, formally denounce this monument, represents an acceptance of the hateful commentary present on the obelisk.”

It’s not clear when the Attorney General’s Office would respond with a formal opinion. The office is currently involved in a lawsuit against the 2000 law by the American Legion’s chapter in Greenwood. The groups claims the law unconstitutionally usurps local authority by preventing Greenwood from changing a monument which currently lists World War casualties as “White” or “Colored.”

The town of Hamburg itself no longer exists after a pair of devastating floods in the late 1920s. Its former location is inside the modern boundaries of North Augusta near a present-day railroad trestle and the River Golf Club along the Savannah River.