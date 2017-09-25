Volvo announces new model at future Berkeley County plant, nearly 2,000 more jobs

Volvo Cars announced Monday it will build a new SUV model at its Berkeley County plant which is still under construction, adding nearly 2,000 more jobs and investing an additional $520 million investment.

In a ceremony at the site near Ridgeville on Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster said Volvo will also add a research and development office and training facility. The Swedish automaker first announced in May 2015 that it would hire more than 1,900 new employees at the plant where it will began making the S60 sedan next year. The plant will be Volvo’s first in the western hemisphere.

Volvo announced Monday it would also build the redesigned XC90 SUV at the plant starting in 2021. The company said the United States is already the largest market for the model. The site’s proximity to the Port of Charleston also played a factor in Volvo’s decision, the automaker said.

“The continued expansion of our plant in South Carolina is another significant commitment to the US market,” President and CEO Håkan Samuelsson, said in a statement. “The plant in Charleston will serve both the US and international markets and forms a strong foundation for our future growth in the U.S. and globally.”

Total U.S. production capacity at the plant will rise to 150,000 vehicles annually. Monday’s announcement brings the site’s planned investment to over $1 billion and will create almost 4,000 jobs on the large plant.