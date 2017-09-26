SC Secretary of State launches initiative to combat exploitation of veterans’ issues

The South Carolina Secretary of State’s office has filed a series of enforcement actions against charities which operate in the name of veterans but have not submitted required financial forms.

Current secretary Mark Hammond told South Carolina Radio Network the four less-than-reputable organizations are Heels for Combat Boots, Feed Our Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc. and Purple Heart Services.

“Just because it says it’s a veterans’ group it doesn’t always mean that it’s an organization that gives large percentages to the charitable purpose,” Hammond said.

As part of this initiative, Hammond’s office has filed a series of petitions for injunctive relief for alleged violations of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. The violations have included failure to file annual financial reports that provide transparency to donors, and, in one instance, failure to comply with an investigative subpoena.

Hammond said donors should do their homework before they give to any organizations. “They need to take a look at these organizations and make sure that they are not spending all of their money on professional fundraisers,” Hammond said. He said, while professional, fundraisers are often usually able to secure the pledge amount — and keep any amount above the goal for their own pay.

Concerned citizens may file a confidential complaint by using the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form that is available on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.sc.gov. Donors may inquire about the registration status of a charitable organization and review registered charities’ financial information by using the “Charity Search” feature on the website. The Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities may be reached by calling 1-888-242-7484.