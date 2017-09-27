SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s power regulating agency could decide Thursday if SCE&G can continue charging its customers for a failed nuclear project

— Meanwhile, SCE&G and Santee Cooper both agree to sell shares of what they’re due from the lead contractor whose bankruptcy derailed project

— Anderson hospital agrees to pay more than $7 million to resolve accusations that it submitted false Medicare claims

— Conway police settle wrongful conviction lawsuit after firing an officer accused of lying to get a search warrant