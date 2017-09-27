Spartanburg city councilwoman easily wins SC House race

A Spartanburg city councilwoman will move up to the South Carolina state House of Representatives after easily winning a special election Tuesday.

Councilwoman Rosalyn Henderson Myers received nearly 91 percent of the vote in the heavily-Democratic House District 31 election, cruising past the Republican opponent businessman Michael Fowler. Myers will replace former Democratic State Rep. Harold Mitchell, who stepped down earlier this year due to health concerns.

Henderson-Myers received 1,099 votes while Republican businessman Michael Fowler received 109 votes in the district which covers central Spartanburg.

She won the Democratic nomination in a primary runoff last month, beating out four candidates.

Henderson-Myers is a Spartanburg attorney who previously worked as an arbitrator in Philadelphia and as a district court judge in Alabama, according to her company biography.