Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State Public Service Commission moves forward on suspending SCE&G’s rate hikes tied to a now-failed nuclear project

— A new lawsuit asks 12 SCE&G executives to return $21 million in bonuses connected to the canceled construction

— Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in a hotel parking lot

— Gov. Henry McMaster is sending SC National Guard troops and equipment to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria