Children’s Trust of South Carolina releases its annual Kids Count data profiles

A statewide organization which works to prevent child abuse, neglect and injuries has released its annual Kids Count data profiles for South Carolina.

Children’s Trust of South Carolin policy research associate Whitney Tucker told South Carolina Radio Network that much of the state saw improvements and did well, but there is room for improvement.

“We still struggle in some key areas, particularly early education,” Tucker said.

Some of South Carolina’s more impoverished counties continue to struggle in the rankings. For the second consecutive year, Marlboro, Dillon and Marion counties landed in the bottom five. Calhoun County experienced the largest overall drop, falling 27 spots to No. 32 due primarily to a decline in the health domain.

York County ranked No. 1 overall for the fourth consecutive year. Rounding out 2017’s Top 10 were Lexington, Dorchester, Greenville, Pickens, Spartanburg, Berkeley, Beaufort, Richland and Charleston counties.

Tucker said the profiles can help community organizations make smarter funding and service decisions. “These profiles are meant to really help community members, help decision and policymakers see what is happening statewide.”

Children’s Trust works with state and county partners on programs that provide home visiting services, strengthen families, address adverse childhood experiences, advocate positive parenting, and promote child passenger safety, water safety and safe sleep practices.