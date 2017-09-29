SCE&G fighting request to roll back customers paying for failed project

South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) is fighting a request by the state Public Utility Commission to stop electric customers from paying for two abandoned nuclear reactors in Fairfield County in which construction ended in July.

The Post and Courier reports that SCE&G filed a motion Thursday that any effort to stop customer payments to the company is illegal and unconstitutional.

It’s a move by the utility that could lead to a legal battle between the company and state regulators that will decide whether customers or SCE&G will have to pay for the doomed $9 billion reactor project.

SCE&G’s attorneys have said if the company cannot charge the customers it would not be able to supply power to the 718,000 electric customers it serves in South Carolina.