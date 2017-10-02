Internal Westinghouse document warned VC Summer project was at risk in 2011

When nuclear corporation Westinghouse was chosen to build two new reactors at the VC Summer Nuclear Plant in Fairfield County, it hyped its experience designing nuclear technology.

The Post and Courier reports it obtained a confidential internal analysis that foresaw back in 2011 the company and the VC Summer expansion project was in jeopardy because Westinghouse was designer, but not a seasoned contractor of building nuclear reactors.

The analysis detailed how the company lacked the employees, organization, knowledge and understanding needed to manage the extensive engineering and assembly work required to construct its new AP1000 reactors.

The audit also highlighted Westinghouse could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in its effort to develop and build a new generation of nuclear reactors.

The project eventually fell years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. Facing pressure from state regulators, the two utilities building the reactor Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas eventually negotiated a fixed-cost contract with Westinghouse in 2016. The company agreed to pay any costs above the contract. However, the massive losses eventually caused Westinghouse to file for bankruptcy in May. That doomed the project.

According to the newspaper Westinghouse officials declined to comment.