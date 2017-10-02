‘Suspicious’ item which evacuates Lexington school turns out to be insulin pump battery

Just hours after the Las Vegas shooting, Lexington County authorities said a suspicious bag prompted the evacuation of a high school Monday morning.

Lexington Police cleared out River Bluff High School. A Lexington School District One spokeswoman said the evacuation began after someone reported seeing a “suspicious bag” in a trash can near the school.

Students, teachers and staff were evacuated for about 30 minutes. Everyone was allowed to return to the school.

Police found the bag contained an insulin pump battery pack.

“The district takes any report like this very seriously… the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the release said.

Besides police, the Lexington Fire Department, Lexington EMS, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad and the FBI also responded.