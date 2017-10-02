South Carolina Radio Network

SC politicians react after Las Vegas concert shooting

Reactions from South Carolina politicians has ranged from prayerful to frustrated after Sunday night’s shootings that killed at least 58 people and injured over 500 attending a country music concert in Las Vegas.

“The unspeakable act of evil that occurred last night in Las Vegas resonates in South Carolina and across this country,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Words cannot express the outrage and sorrow felt by millions of Americans. Peggy and I send our prayers to all those affected by this senseless tragedy. To all the first responders, thank you for your courage. Today South Carolina stands with Nevada. #prayforvegas”

McMaster said he has ordered the flags atop the South Carolina Statehouse to be flown at half-staff until Friday.

South Carolina’s 3rd District U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan:

Duncan’s benign post sparked some backlash, as his political critics noted the U.S. House is scheduled to vote this week on a bill Duncan sponsored which would remove restrictions on gun silencers. That included State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston:

6th District U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn used his comments to call for reforming gun laws:

While not a politician, country music star and Sumter native Lee Brice posted that he had played the same stage on Friday night:

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis posted a quote from noted Christian author C.S. Lewis:

One Republican state legislator State Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, posted his frustration at how politicized gun ownership has become:

Other lawmakers posted fairly boilerplate statements of “thoughts and prayers” for victims and thanks for emergency crews or first responders:

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham:


U.S. Sen. Tim Scott:

South Carolina’s 1st District U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford:

South Carolina’s 2nd District U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson:

South Carolina’s 7th District U.S. Rep. Tom Rice:

South Carolina’s 5th District U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman:

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, who is running for governor next year:

State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia. A state House legislator who has indicated he may run for governor next year:


