SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— An employee at Learfield’s broadcast partner was in attendance at the Las Vegas concert where police said a gunman caused nearly 60 deaths

— An Olympic pole vaulter and former Greenville resident said the city looked like a ‘ghost town’ afterwards

— Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the flags on the Statehouse lowered to half-staff until Friday

— An investigation blames heavy rain — and not strong winds — for the fall of a protective tarp across a major Charleston-area bridge this summer