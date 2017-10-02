SC National Guard assisting in Puerto Rico

The South Carolina National Guard is in Puerto Rico helping in the recovery effort.

Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Robert Livingston told South Carolina Radio Network engineering units are working with guardsmen from other states on the island.

“We’ve got New York. We’ve got North Carolina. We’ve got several other states that are contributing forces out to our neighbors in Puerto Rico,” Livingston said.

He said the state has also sent equipment. “We’ve got about 150 engineers along with debris moving equipment anywhere from light skid loaders to bulldozers,” Livingston said.

Thr general said some specialized personnel are also on location. “Debris removal teams, some aviators and crew chiefs to supplement the Puerto Rican National Guard.”

Gov. Henry McMaster announced last week the South Carolina National Guard would be going to Puerto Rico to assist in the cleanup and recovery efforts.