Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant raises $352,000 in gubernatorial bid

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant reports raising about $352,000 for his campaign, just over two months after announcing a run for governor. However, more than two-thirds of the contributions reported by the Republican are from himself.

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, Bryant is the first gubernatorial candidate to disclose his financial filings for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. Campaign disclosures are due Oct. 10.

The newspaper reports that about 70 percent of Bryant’s contributions are from himself via loans and donations. He reported roughly $290,000 cash on hand. The pharmacist gave up his seat in the South Carolina Senate to become lieutenant governor after former Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to serve as United Nations ambassador.

Bryant’s main opponents in the GOP primary are Gov. Henry McMaster who has brought in $1.8 million this year and former state agency head Catherine Templeton, who has raised $1.5 million in contributions.

Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill is also seeking the Republican nomination in next year’s June primary. However he lagged far behind in the previous reporting period.

State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, has opened a campaign account, but neither him or any other Democrat has officially announced a run.