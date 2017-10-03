SCDOT considers changing how bridges are painted after July tarp collapse

South Carolina transportation officials are considering changes in how large bridges are painted after an investigation into what caused a tarp to collapse across a Charleston-area bridge this summer.

The collapse of paint containment tarps in July trappeg a dozen cars and closed the bridge more than 12 hours, according to the Department of Transportation. A report released last week by the forensic firm Applied Building Sciences (ABS) said a sudden storm caught a contractor’s paint crew off-guard and led to the failure of a gigantic tarp used to prevent paint or other debris from falling onto traffic. The report said nearly 1.7 inches of rain fell within an hour in the area. The team speculated the weight of an inch of water atop the tarp cause the wire rope chokers to fail.

The report does not directly blame the contractor Eagle Industrial Painting for the July 21 failure, although it does say crews’ efforts to remove the tarp from the roadway complicated their work as ABS was “not able to observe the existing conditions prior to the failure.” SCDOT Chief Engineer for Operations Andy Leaphart said it was a freak accident caused by an unexpectedly intense storm which developed despite a mere 20 percent chance of rain that day.

“You have to realize that sometimes these things will blow in,” he told South Carolina Radio Network “You need to have time to get in there and make changes. If a hurricane is forecast, obviously you have to remove certain parts (of the system) and secure it. But this was such a sudden event that there was no time to make those types of changes.”

Crews have not yet restarted work on the Don Holt Bridge, the primary link connecting North Charleston with Mount Pleasant. Leaphart said SCDOT is studying whether to move away from spray paint on the upper portions of major coastal bridges — and the necessary large tarps — in favor of handheld rollers or brushes. The smaller tarps would, in theory, be easier to install and also drain during another heavy rainstorm. Leaphart does not believe the alternative method would slow down work.

“With spray, you could paint it faster, but it takes a lot longer to install and remove your containment systems,” he said “So we don’t see where switching the applications would have a huge impact on the time it would take to finish the job.”

Parts of the Don Holt are being used to test the alternative method before the contractor can resume work.