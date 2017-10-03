SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:
— New report identifies three out-of-state power utilities which are interested in potentially buying state-owned utility Santee Cooper
— Agency says UN ambassador Nikki Haley violated federal law when she retweeted the President’s endorsement of a congressional candidate
— A volunteer firefighter is accused of breaking into a truck and stealing a gun
— Dorchester County teen accused of planning to join ISIS has trial delayed, partly because some evidence is classified