South Carolina high school students prepping for the revamped SAT and ACT

Thousands of high school students across the state will be taking the SAT and/or ACT between October and December.

University of South Carolina education professor Jennifer Morrison told South Carolina Radio Network a student needs to know what a collegel’s required average score is for acceptance.

“Every college and university has some sort of an estimate as to what they are looking for on an ACT or SAT score,” Morrison said.

She said a student can prepare for the test by taking the College Board’s free online practice exams. “The College Board has at least eight practices testes. So those are full tests, prior tests that you can practice with,” Morrison said. “They show you how to break it down. They show you how to score it. All of that is available to you.”

Morrison said there are in person preparation courses that can cost hundreds of dollars. She said the effectiveness of such courses is dependent upon the individual student. “Some students they really benefit. Other students, it’s not as much so,” said Morrison.

Most colleges and universities rely, in part, on these test scores to determine a student’s acceptance. So the SAT and ACT are critically important for a college-bound student, she said.