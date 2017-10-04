2018 South Carolina African American History Calendar released

South Carolina’s Department of Education unveiled the 2018 South Carolina African American History Calendar in a Tuesday evening ceremony at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia.
The calendar profiles individuals from across the state who have had a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina and across the country.
The biographies printed in the calendar are also preserved online and can be used by teachers across the state in incorporating African-American history into classroom curriculum.
The 2018 African American History Calendar highlights twelve extraordinary individuals who have made significant impacts through public service, medicine, education, preservation, and business. Each honoree has enriched South Carolina’s history and been an ambassador for the state. The honorees featured in the 2018 calendar are:
- J. Arthur Brown – Civil Rights Statesman and Community Activist
- Maude Callen – Nurse-Midwife and Volunteer
- Louise Miller Cohen – Historian and Preservationist
- Mabel James Dickey – Historic Preservationist and Social Worker
- Percival Everett – Novelist, Painter and Educator
- James L. Felder – Activist, Legislator and Educator
- Nathaniel J. Frederick – Attorney and Activist
- Burnett W. Gallman, Jr. – Physician and Community Leader
- Richard T. Greener – Professor and Attorney
- Barbara Williams Jenkins – Historian and Preservationist
- James L. Moore III – Educator and Counselor
- Elaine Nichols – Historian and Curator
Over nearly three decades, the project has developed into a virtual hall of fame and attracts online visitors from around the globe.
The 2018 calendar will be available for download beginning Wednesday.