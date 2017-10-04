SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Nonprofit group still working to rebuild victims’ homes on second anniversary of record floods

— Lowcountry woman accused of leaving her toddler in a hot car while she was inside Georgia salon

— SC education official says “tough conversations” needed after latest end-of-year test results show stagnant or declining English & math scores

— Sen. Tim Scott implies Equifax executives may have violated law by selling stocks less than 48 hours after CEO learned about massive data breach