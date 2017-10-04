Sen. Scott criticizes Equifax officials for selling stocks before hack was made public

Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, questioned Equifax executives Wednesday on their recent security breach and the selling of stock by executives before going public with the breach.

Scott told former Equifax CEO Richard Smith that he found it hard to believe that he and other executives had no knowledge of a massive data breach that affected more than 145 million people when they chose 48 hours later to sell their shares in the company for nearly $2 million while the American people were not told about the breach for six weeks.

Scott asked Smith if he was just lucky when it came to selling the stock. “Folks who have stocks in Equifax, like the mom and pop business that are saving for the future bore the burden of a $6.4 billion lost in value. At the same time, the General Counsel who didn’t know, the CFO who didn’t know all the folks in the executive suite who had no clue, they were the luckiest investors on August 1, to net $655,000 this was pure luck, and nothing else. Was it luck?”

Smith Wednesday testified that executives had no knowledge of the breach when they sold their stock

Scott told Smith that he found it hard to believe his side of the story. “I will say that what you guys want us to believe as a committee, as Senators, as the U.S. Congress, as well as the investors in Equifax and the entire nation, what y’all want us to believe is that the three luckiest investors who sold their stock did so without any knowledge that the suspicious activity (may be bigger than any suspicious activity in the history of the company. I find that hard to believe,” Scott said Wednesday.