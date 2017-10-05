Aiken County Coroner’s Office IDs body found in burning shed

South Carolina Radio Network

A body that was found inside a shed after a fire in Aiken County on Wednesday has been identified.


According to The Aiken Standard, Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton identified the body as 63-year-old Barbara Wilson of Montmorenci. Carlton said she died of asphyxiation due to carbon dioxide poisoning.

The shed was next to a house in Montmorenci where Wilson lived, Carlton said. The Montmorenci Fire Department said the structure was heavily involved with flames by the time they arrived on scene around 12:15 p.m.

The newspaper reports Wilson’s body was found by firefighters as they were putting out the blaze.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Arson Division is investigating the fire’s cause.


