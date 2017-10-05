Owner of Salters flying service identified as Williamsburg County plane crash victim

Authorities have identified two people killed after a small plane crash in Williamsburg County on Wednesday evening.

66-year-old Henry Haddock and 47-year-old Kenneth Britton died from blunt force trauma following the crash near the town of Lane, according to the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office. Haddock was the owner of Haddock Flying Service, an aerial landscaping and spraying business in nearby Salters.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, as they do for any plane crashes.

Williamsburg County Fire officials said the crash occurred outside Greeleyville near the Berkeley County line around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters had to go off a farm road to get to the scene.

The FAA said the plane involved was a Cessna 401B twin engine.