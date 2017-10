Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The first Democratic candidate has announced a run for governor

— A Charleston legislator plans to introduce a bill to ban “bump stocks” — a gun modification device investigators say the Las Vegas attacker used.

— Authorities have identified two people killed in a plane crash near the town of Greeleyville Wednesday evening

— York County arrested man who they say burned down his roommate’s mobile home and attempted to make an insurance claim