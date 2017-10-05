United Way of the Midlands program still restoring houses two years after devastating flood

Two years after devastating floods impacted the Midlands and Pee Dee regions, the United Way’s “Restoring Hope” program continues to put families back into their homes, but has more to do

United Way of the Midlands Senior Vice President for Community Impact and Strategic Implementation Anita Floyd told South Carolina Radio Network the nonprofit is still working on their goal of restoring 250 homes.

“Volunteers do a lot of the work on those rebuilds, so it can take a little bit of extra time to get it done,” she said.

She said since the floods in 2015, United Way has been raising money and restoring houses. “In the last two years we have raised just over $2 million and… I’m happy to report, that we have placed 200 people back in their homes,” Floyd said.

“It’s kind of a collaboration that includes case managers and folks who actually work on the rebuild. And then obviously folks like us who all look for the resources to invest in it,” Floyd said.

The organization is still accepting donations for the Restoring Hope program. For more information on how you can help, visit their website restoringhopesc.org.