Clemson University’s supercomputer to get upgrade

Clemson University’s supercomputer the Palmetto Cluster is getting a $1 million upgrade.

Division of Computer Science Chair Amy Apon told South Carolina Radio Network the upgrade is expected to help researchers quicken the pace of scientific discovery and technological innovation in a broad range of fields.

“This represents a significant commitment by Clemson University, the administration here, to sustain our achievement in high performance computing that we’ve had now for more than a decade,” she said.

New hardware that could be in place as early as spring will add more power to the Palmetto Cluster. Even before the upgrade, it rated eighth in the nation among academic supercomputers, according to the twice-annual Top 500 list of the world’s most powerful computers.

Apon said the upgrade is funded by the National Science Foundation and will use the latest technology. “The network we have on Palmetto right now has become an older technology and so we’re going to use this opportunity, this funding from the National Science Foundation to start to build out a brand-new networking infrastructure,” she said.

Supercomputers are increasingly important because they allow researchers to solve complex, mathematically intensive problems in a relatively short period of time.