President Trump will appear at Greenville campaign event with Gov. McMaster

President Donald Trump will make his second trip to South Carolina since taking office this year, Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed Friday.

McMaster posted on his Facebook page Friday that Trump will appear in Greenville on Monday, October 16. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center. However, there will only be limited tickets sold for $250 each.

It will be Trump’s second trip to the Palmetto State since winning the election last year. He spoke at Boeing’s North Charleston facility in February as the aerospace company unveiled its new 787 Dreamliner variant.

The president appears to be returning the favor for McMaster, who was one of the first elected officials in the nation to endorse him ahead of South Carolina’s Republican primary last year. McMaster was lieutenant governor at the time and appeared with then-candidate Trump at a Lexington County speech. He also worked to rally the party behind Trump during the 2016 GOP Convention. McMaster became governor after his predecessor Nikki Haley resigned to become Trump’s appointed United Nations ambassador in January.

McMaster is facing a difficult reelection challenge from his own party, as three challengers are attempting to unseat him next year. His opponents include current Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill. Only one Democratic candidate has filed so far. State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, announced Thursday he will enter the race.