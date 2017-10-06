Santee Cooper names interim CEO

The oversight board at South Carolina’s state-owned utility voted Friday to pick a former attorney as its temporary CEO.

Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors voted Friday to choose James Brogdon Jr., as the agency’s interim president and CEO. He will replace Lonnie Carter, who announced his retirement in August after the utility and its partner South Carolina Electric & Gas, announced they would end construction on two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield County.

“Jim is uniquely qualified to lead Santee Cooper during the coming months while our Board conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent president and CEO,” board chairman Leighton Lord said in a statement. “He understands the important role Santee Cooper plays as a public power utility serving South Carolina and our primary duties to provide low-cost, reliable electricity and water, provide excellent customer service and promote economic development.”

Brogdon previously worked at the agency from 2005-2014 as an attorney, helping negotiate several settlements and contracts. Prior to that, he was a Circuit Court judge.

The board has said it intends to launch a search for Carter’s full-time replacement. But some lawmakers, particularly Gov. Henry McMaster, are pursuing the possibility of selling off the state utility to a private company as a way to settle some of its roughly $2 billion in nuclear-related debt.