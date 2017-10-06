Two soldiers killed, six injured in Ft. Jackson crash

Army officials at Fort Jackson near Columbia say two soldiers were killed and six others injured after a military vehicle crashed into a troop formation Friday.

A base spokesman confirmed the incident Friday, saying the injured were evacuated to an off-post hospital. Two victims were critically injured, he said.

Military investigators have not yet said what caused the crash or any other details.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time” Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson said in a statement.

The Army is withholding the victims’ names at this point, pending next-of-kin notification.