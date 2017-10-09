SCANA facing another lawsuit over failed nuclear project

Another lawsuit from shareholders has been filed against SCANA Corporation over issues behind its failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the latest lawsuitclaims the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas did not make public the problems with construction of the reactors in Fairfield County while the company’s stock price rose. The suit was filed last week in a Columbia federal court.

The lawsuit claims executives should have informed investors of an audit into construction. That audit, known as the “Bechtel report” after the company which conducted it, found that there were concerns about the project’s future timeline and viability at least a year before lead contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy.

The report also showed Westinghouse did not lay out a viable construction timeline to finish the reactors. It also claims the company did not disclose that the power plant’s components weren’t always usable when they arrived at the construction site.

According to the newspaper, the New York-based Rosen Law Firm filed the lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status. It’s the third lawsuit filed against SCANA on the claim of misinforming investors since abandoning construction in July.