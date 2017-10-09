SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A survey team has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina when the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate passed by

— A disabled man has died in a Sumter mobile home fire that six others survived

— Sumter financial advisor Archie Parnell says he’ll try to win a seat in Congress again… just months after narrowly losing by only 2,700 votes

— The SC Dept. of Natural Resources says four people were arrested after a social media video showed them abusing an opossum