Two tornadoes confirmed Sunday, damaging dozens of homes

A survey team has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina while the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate passed by the state on Sunday.

However, the National Weather Service team said it’s still working to determine the strength of the storms. No deaths have been reported as of Monday afternoon.

Pickens County officials said roughly 20-30 homes were damaged near the towns of Central and Liberty, including three that were completely destroyed, according to a state Emergency Management Division spokesman.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a second funnel began in central Laurens County and moved into southeastern Spartanburg County. Damage from the storm led Laurens Academy to cancel classes on Monday.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said residents near the Chappells community told emergency officials they spotted a funnel cloud on Sunday afternoon. Only one home was damaged in Newberry County, he said. There were also downed trees and power lines.