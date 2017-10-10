More than $12 million in counterfeit water bottles seized at Port of Charleston

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations, at Charleston seaport seized counterfeit water bottles in five separate incidents over the summer. The merchandise arrived into the port from China and each shipment was destined for a California based drink ware distributor.

CBP said in a release that shipments of nearly 346,000 of the stainless-steel water bottles came into the port on five shipments from China.

Analysis of the shipment by CBP suggested that the cargo warranted further scrutiny. In each case the importer of the merchandise was unable to provide requested paperwork demonstrating that the manufacturer of the goods was authorized to use a unique bottle shape which is a style patented and trademarked by the S’Well Bottle Company.

Officials contacted S”Well Bottle and a company representative confirmed that their design was being used without permission.

The company that imported the bottles has not been identified.

The real manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the goods seized was valued at more than $12.3 million.