You can now renew your South Carolina driver license online

You are now able to renew your South Carolina driver’s license online.

Drivers eligible for renewal must have their driving privileges in good standing, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in a release Wednesday.

State and federal laws do not allow those with commercial driver’s licenses, identification cards or international customers to use the online renewal service.

There is one significant catch: these new licenses, will not meet the federal “REAL ID” standards legislators adopted this year. The state isn’t expected to meet the new federal requirements until March.

The release states that if you choose to renew your license online or in person before REAL IDs are available, you will not be receiving this new type of card. If you do choose to renew your license between now and when the REAL ID licenses are available, you will receive the same style of license the SCDMV currently issues.

To be eligible to order a REAL ID license online in the future, the DMV must have all of the correct documentation on file, which includes drivers submitting a birth certificate and Social Security number.