South Carolina State Fair gets underway

The 148th South Carolina State Fair starts Wednesday in Columbia.

The annual event runs October 11-22 at the state fairgrounds in Columbia.

Assistant general manager Nancy Smith told South Carolina Radio Network there are some new food offerings this year. “Some fun food this year we have a southern catfish sundae,” she said. “Which combines some french-fries with a little bit of fried catfish fingerlings and a little spicy sauce and little bit of tartar sauce on top of that.” You may want to try a fried bologna burger, buffalo chicken gyro or any of the traditional fair food.

Six musical acts are scheduled to perform at the fair include Brothers Osborne (Wednesday), Keith Sweat (Friday), Chris Young (Monday), ZZ TOP (October 18), TobyMac (October 20) and Sabrina Carpenter (October 22)

Smith said the fair is self-supporting. “We are a self-sustaining, non-profit organization. Which some folks think we are state supported, but we’re not.”

For a complete list of events and attractions check out the fair’s website.