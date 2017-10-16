Orthopedic devices manufacturer hopes to create 1,000 jobs at new Anderson County site

A Florida-based company which makes orthopedic medical devices announced it will build a new facility in Anderson County, potentially creating more than 1,000 new jobs.

Arthrex announced its decision Monday in a press conference which featured Gov. Henry McMaster and other dignitaries. The company said it will start construction soon on the $69 million facility, 200,000-square-foot facility in the Sandy Springs community.

The company makes surgical equipment with a focus on arthroscopic procedures. It claims to have developed more than 11,000 innovative products and surgical procedures.

“Arthrex is pleased to bring its innovative spirit and unique culture to Anderson County, S.C. and we look forward to leveraging the outstanding work done in the area to prepare future employees for high-level manufacturing jobs,” Vice President of Manufacturing Andy Owen said in a statement.

The company said hiring will begin in the next 12-18 months. South Carolina has approved job development tax credits for the property.