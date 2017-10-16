President Trump to stump in Greenville for Gov. McMaster

President Donald Trump will be in the Upstate on Monday evening. But it will cost you $250 to see him.

Trump will campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster’s reelection at the Embasssy Suites Resort in Greenville. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but is closed to the public. However, some seats are still available to those who are willing to buy $250 tickets on McMaster’s campaign website. The event will also be closed to media, according to the Governor’s Office.

It will be Trump’s first visit to South Carolina since February, when he traveled to North Charleston to attend the February launch ceremony for a new type of Boeing Dreamliner plane.

The president appears to be returning a favor for McMaster, who was one of the first elected officials to publicly support Trump’s upending campaign last year. McMaster endorsed Trump during a campaign stop outside Lexington a month before South Carolina’s first-in-the-South presidential primary. Trump ended up winning all of South Carolina’s delegates.

McMaster is facing three Republican challengers for next year’s primary — former Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill.

Templeton outraised McMaster during the most recent fundraising quarter. Templeton reported raising nearly $603,000 between July 1 and September 30, slightly edging out the McMaster campaign’s reported $568,000. Templeton has also nearly caught up with McMaster in cash on hand ($1.89 million vs. $1.85 million).