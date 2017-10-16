South Carolina State Fair continues this week

The 149th South Carolina State Fair continues in Columbia this week.

Fair spokeswoman Nancy Smith told South Carolina Radio Network the event is more than just fun, food and a good time. “Since 1997 our fair has given over $3 million in scholarships to educate young adults,” said Smith.

Smith said there is a lot of fun and food to be had at the fair. She said for those individuals who love to ride the rides there is an option to enjoy that. “We are offering our pay-one-price ride wristband this year, that was new last year and that’s something people really like,” she said. “They can buy a ride voucher and have a wristband on and ride all of the rides all day long.”

New foods this year include a bologna burger, a catfish sundae (which, despite its name, is really a cup full of fried catfish, french fries, remoulade and tartar sauce) and an okra corn dog, among others.

“There’s a ‘3B Burger,’ which is a burger, bacon and brisket all together with some provolone cheese,” Smith said.

The fair runs through Sunday, October 22nd at the state fairgrounds in Columbia.