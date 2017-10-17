SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— 16 counties impacted by Tropical Storm Irma last month can now apply for federal help after President Trump issued a Major Disaster Declaration

— State police are investigating after a Greenville County deputy shot and killed a man authorities say held a woman hostage at a Simpsonville home

— A former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office employeehas filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the current sheriff

— Federal securities regulators investigating SCANA over failed nuclear project, utility confirms