SLED investigates after hostage-taker shot and killed by Greenville County deputy

State police are now investigating the circumstances which led a Greenville County deputy to shoot and kill a man officers say was holding a woman hostage at a Simpsonville home.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Flood said officers responded to an alarm call at the north Simpsonville home around 4:45 p.m. Monday. While they were there, Flood said they encountered a man who ran into the home and shouted that he had a hostage. Minutes later, he came out of the home with a gun and holding a woman. At least one deputy fired, Flood said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 32-year-old James Chappell died at the scene. Flood said the woman was not hurt. Investigators have not said if the woman knew Chappell.

Roughly ten minutes elapsed between the deputies’ arrival and Chappell’s fatal injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, as it does any time a South Carolina police officer or deputy is involved in a shooting.