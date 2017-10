Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis admitted Thursday to a brief affair with a former employee who accused him of sexual assault

— SCANA argues it’s not responsible for contractors’ employees who lost jobs in failed V.C. Summer nuclear project

— Authorities say a man who ministered to homeless people in a Columbia park has died after being punched in the face.

— Clemson students unveil newest Deep Orange concept vehicle, sponsored by the BMW Group