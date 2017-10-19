South Carolina gets another extension for REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses

South Carolina is getting another extension for the new REAL ID deadlines which will soon be required nationwide.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles revealed Wednesday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given the state until October 10, 2018 to get into compliance with the new standard that will affect drivers licenses and ID cards.

Congress approved the REAL ID standards in 2005, but several states (including South Carolina) had resisted the requirements since it requires drivers submit birth certificates and Social Security numbers. State lawmakers eventually voted to comply in April since the new licenses will be required to board domestic flights, enter secure federal buildings or go onto military installations.

Since South Carolina is moving to meet the requirements, Homeland Security is extending the deadline. The requirements would have originally started to take effect in January. DMV officials said this is expected to be the final extension that the state will get.

The agency expects to begin issuing Real ID-compliant cards during the first quarter of 2018 and should not need another extension, the news release said.

Click here to see the requirements for obtaining a REAL ID license.

Drivers will not be mandated to upgrade to the REAL ID licenses. A DMV spokeswoman said the agency will continue to offer the current licenses as a form of ID. However, residents will not be able to use them to board flights or to access federal property.

Those residents who received their first SC beginner’s permit, license, or ID after November 2010 or who moved to the state and obtained a license since then may not need to get a new license. The agency has already been collecting the additional documents since that year.